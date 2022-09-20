UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP Orders Stern Action To Prevent Physical Assault Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed all the district police officers to ensure strict action to prevent rising incidents of physical assault of little girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed all the district police officers to ensure strict action to prevent rising incidents of physical assault of little girls.

Presiding over a meeting to senior police officers of South Punjab through video link on Tuesday, the Additional IGP snubbed police officers of district Khanewal over increasing crime ratio.

He directed DPO Khanewal to ensure strict action against criminals and arrest all accused of physical assault within two days.

He said that a separate record of the criminals involved in physical assault cases would be maintained at police stations adding that psychological profiling of the criminals of rape cases would be conducted.

He lauded the Vehari police for tracing criminals of two phycisal assault cases.

The Additional IGP directed officers concerned to make arrangements for issuing of red warrant of the criminals of these cases who had managed to escape from country adding that Names of the criminals of these cases would be added in Exit Control List (ECL) with the cooperation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He reviewed performance on the ongoing awareness campaign against physical assault. He asked officers to form a child protection trance force to prevent such cases.

He said that child protection bureau, principals of educational institutes, district peace committee and caretakers of Mosques would be urged to participate in awareness campaign.

