Addl IGP Orders To Conduct Psychological Tests Of Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to conduct psychological tests of all police officials of the South Punjab.

In a directive issued here on Wednesday to all regional and district police officers of South Punjab, the Additional IGP directed that the police officials who failed to pass the psychological test should be released from field duty immediately and ensure best psychological treatment for them.

He said that the police officials of intense psychological illness should be closed to the district police line.

The Addl IGP Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that welfare of police officials was one of the major responsibilities of district and regional police officers.

He said that strict orders have been issued to officers concerned for stern action against officials having links with drug peddlers and criminals.

He said that such police officials would be closed to line while the official having links with criminals would not be deployed on field duty.

