Addl IGP Orders To Suspend SHOs, SIOs Over Poor Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police-Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday ordered the police officers to suspend the station house officers (SHOs) and station investigation officers (SIOs) for poor performance and also initiate the departmental proceedings against them

Presiding over a high-level meeting held at Karachi Police Office (KPO), Javed Alam Odho also indicated to paying surprise visits of any point during general hold up.

He instructed to enhance actions against street crimes, drug peddling, gambling dens and other social evils.

Karachi police chief issued instructions to coordinate and make the process of intelligence collection and sharing effective at all levels.

He said all police stations and districts should speed up the process of combing operation in sensitive areas in order to arrest the accused in all possible ways.

Javed Alam Odho directed the officers concerned to take stern action against secondary markets selling and buying stolen mobiles, besides strict measures against motorcycle and vehicle thefts.

The zonal Deputy IGPs briefed the Karachi Police chief regarding the performance of their zones.

Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, District SSPs, SSPs Investigation and other senior officers attended the meeting.

