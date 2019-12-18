Addl IGP PHP visit to Directorate of Monitoring Punjab

Additional IG PHP Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan Wednesday visited directorate of monitoring (DOM) Punjab in Arfa Kareem tower where DG DOM Col (r) Aman Ullah Khan briefed him about working of different departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional IG PHP Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan Wednesday visited directorate of monitoring (DOM) Punjab in Arfa Kareem tower where DG DOM Col (r) Aman Ullah Khan briefed him about working of different departments.

During the visit, the DG briefed about the working of PHP vehicle tracking and helpline 1124 and also briefed about the challenges being faced.

The Addl IGP directed to improve DOM/PHP working relationship and said traffic violators on the roads should be issued e-challans.

Moreover, summary was underway for provision of fine collection vehicles in this regard.

He said for improving paperless working in the PHP, latest mobile phones along with fast internet would be provided to each PHP so that the performance of PHP may be enhanced.

Emphasizing on the importance of 'Fog campaigns', the Addl IG PHP ordered all the Regional Commanders to increase strength of patrolling teams and use all available sources for effective communication to keep the passengers aware of precautionary measures in foggy weather.

Discussing with DG DOM Aman Ullah Khan, he vowed to improve the monitoring of all departments in accordance with the set SOPs and take disciplinary action against the violators of the law.