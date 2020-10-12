Addl IGP PHP visits under-construction Police Lines at Jia Bagga

Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Shahid Hanif Monday assumed charge of his office and initiated the inspection process to assess the performance of the force and available resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Shahid Hanif Monday assumed charge of his office and initiated the inspection process to assess the performance of the force and available resources.

Accompanied by DIG PHP Akbar Khan, he visited the under-construction PHP Police Lines at Jia Bagga. He said that the construction work of the admin block should be completed by Dec 31, adding that the building of Police Lines should be extended to four storeys instead of three storeys so that all the offices could be accommodated under one roof and professional affairs could be carried out more expeditiously, he added.

Shahid Hanif said that there would be no reduction or delay in provision of funds for the construction work as he would personally oversee all matters in this regard.

Later, Additional IG Shahid Hanif also visited the patrolling post Jia Bagga and issued orders while inspecting the duty of the deployed staff.