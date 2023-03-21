(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Maqsood-Ul-Hassan sought an inquiry report on the incident of a criminal's alleged suicide in a police lockup at Meerwala police picket of Jatoi police station.

According to police sources, the accused Safdar was arrested by Jatoi police and was locked up at the Meerwala police picket where he allegedly committed suicide. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in six different cases of dacoity, theft and robbery registered with different police stations.

Taking notice of the incident, the Additional IGP Maqsood-Ul-Hassan sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the heirs of the deceased have alleged that Safdar was killed by police torture. He said that strict legal action would be taken against police officials if custodial torture proved.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Safdar allegedly hanged him to death with the roof of the police lockup of Meerwala Police Picket of Jatoi police station.