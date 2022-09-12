UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP Seeks Inquiry Report On Suicide Of Accused In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Addl IGP seeks inquiry report on suicide of accused in police custody

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Monday sought inquiry report on the suicide of an accused in police custody at Chub Kalan Police Station in Khanewal district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Monday sought inquiry report on the suicide of an accused in police custody at Chub Kalan Police Station in Khanewal district.

Taking action on the alleged suicide of an accused in police custody on September 11, the Additional IGP deputed SP Cantt Hassan Afzal as inquiry officer and directed him to submit a detailed inquiry report within a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Muhammad Siddique was arrested by Chub Kalan Police in case number 377/22 registered against him under section 458/380. The accused attempted to commit suicide in the police lock up. He was rushed to the hospital but he drew his last breath on the way.

The Additional IGP said strict action would be taken against the officials involved in negligence after the inquiry report.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Suicide Khanewal September

Recent Stories

Speaker NA visits British HC, signs condolence boo ..

Speaker NA visits British HC, signs condolence book on passing away of Queen Eli ..

33 seconds ago
 Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra ..

Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra fees by universities in Sindh ..

1 minute ago
 France Won't Hold Referendum on Legal Status of Ne ..

France Won't Hold Referendum on Legal Status of New Caledonia in 2023 - Minister

1 minute ago
 Raja Basharat visits relatives of girl murdered in ..

Raja Basharat visits relatives of girl murdered in Manawa

1 minute ago
 Haniya Minhas bags three honors at Little Mo Inter ..

Haniya Minhas bags three honors at Little Mo Internationals 2022

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.