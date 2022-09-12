Addl IGP seeks inquiry report on suicide of accused in police custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Monday sought inquiry report on the suicide of an accused in police custody at Chub Kalan Police Station in Khanewal district.

Taking action on the alleged suicide of an accused in police custody on September 11, the Additional IGP deputed SP Cantt Hassan Afzal as inquiry officer and directed him to submit a detailed inquiry report within a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Muhammad Siddique was arrested by Chub Kalan Police in case number 377/22 registered against him under section 458/380. The accused attempted to commit suicide in the police lock up. He was rushed to the hospital but he drew his last breath on the way.

The Additional IGP said strict action would be taken against the officials involved in negligence after the inquiry report.