UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP Seeks Report On ASI Suicide At Layyah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Addl IGP seeks report on ASI suicide at Layyah

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq sought report on suicide of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Layyah police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq sought report on suicide of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Layyah police station.

Taking notice of the incident reported at Layyah in which an ASI Asmat Amanullah shot himself dead, the AIGP sought report from the officers concerned and directed to complete the inquiry on merit to bring forth reasons behind the suicide.

According to details, ASI Asmat Amanullah joined the police department as constable in 2001 and was terminated from service in 2022 by the district police officer over negligence and other violations.

It is worth mentioning here that the deceased ASI Asmat Amanullah had received head injury in a road accident about six months ago, however, the reason behind the suicide would be probed in the inquiry, police sources said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Police Station Suicide Road Accident From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,00 ..

US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,000 Per Month Over Next 3 Years ..

38 seconds ago
 Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cu ..

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal

39 seconds ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: MSCI Inc.

Press Release from Business Wire: MSCI Inc.

41 seconds ago
 Swiatek, Jabeur set for US Open duel

Swiatek, Jabeur set for US Open duel

45 seconds ago
 Colombia, Venezuela to Resume Cross-Border Traffic ..

Colombia, Venezuela to Resume Cross-Border Traffic From September 26 - Colombian ..

19 minutes ago
 Code of conduct violation case against Imran, othe ..

Code of conduct violation case against Imran, others adjourned till Sep 15

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.