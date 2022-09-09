Addl IGP seeks report on ASI suicide at Layyah

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq sought report on suicide of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Layyah police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq sought report on suicide of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Layyah police station.

Taking notice of the incident reported at Layyah in which an ASI Asmat Amanullah shot himself dead, the AIGP sought report from the officers concerned and directed to complete the inquiry on merit to bring forth reasons behind the suicide.

According to details, ASI Asmat Amanullah joined the police department as constable in 2001 and was terminated from service in 2022 by the district police officer over negligence and other violations.

It is worth mentioning here that the deceased ASI Asmat Amanullah had received head injury in a road accident about six months ago, however, the reason behind the suicide would be probed in the inquiry, police sources said.