Addl IGP South Attends Funeral Of Martyr Police Cop In Katcha Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Maqsood-ul-Hassan, attended the funeral prayer of constable Muhammad Qasim who was martyred during the Katcha operation and paid rich tribute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Maqsood-ul-Hassan, attended the funeral prayer of constable Muhammad Qasim who was martyred during the Katcha operation and paid rich tribute.

The targeted operation by police against the criminal elements was underway in the Rojhan area.

Additional IGP South Punjab while supervising the operation from the front line, said that most of the hideouts of robbers have been demolished and police posts established in the Katcha area of Rajanpur and Pakistan and the police flags hoisted there.

The search operation into the inner Katcha area was being conducted and the writ of state was being maintained by complete eradication of dangerous gangs in the area.

An Elite Force jawan Muhammad Qasim Jam was martyred and another cop Abdul Wahab injured during the operation.

While three robbers were killed and many others were also arrested.

Maqsood while talking to the media persons after attending the funeral of constable Ghulam Qasim at Rajanpur Police Lines, he said that complete eradication of dacoits would be ensured and law and order to be maintained in the Katcha area.

