UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South Awards Cash Prize, Certificates To Police Team Over Arresting Minor Girls' Murderers

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Addl IGP South awards cash prize, certificates to police team over arresting minor girls' murderers

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Saturday awarded cash prize and commendatory certificates to the police team over arresting accused involved in raping and murdering an innocent girl in Model Town Burewala area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Saturday awarded cash prize and commendatory certificates to the police team over arresting accused involved in raping and murdering an innocent girl in Model Town Burewala area.

Additional IGP South while talking to the police officers said that culmination of culprits involved in such heinous crimes was the sacred duty of the police and Model Town police station Burewala team deserves appreciation for the successful completion of this important mission.

He further said that the police officials and employees who raised the prestige of the police department by arresting accused in a professional manner are our pride.

He awarded Rs 2,00,000 cash prize and commendatory certificates to SHO model town Riaz Ahmad, SHO Sheikh Fazil Shahid Ishsq and team.

It's pertinent to mention here that 12-year-old Mafia Shahzadi was abducted a few days ago from Burewala police station Model Town area, whose body was recovered by the police from Sadar police station area while rape also proved in postmartum report.

Additional IG South Punjab taking strict notice of the incident issued instructions to DPO Vehari to investigate the matter from every angle and arrest the accused.

Model Town police registered the case and started the proceedings. A team of special CIA staff was formed under the supervision of DSP Organized Crime who conducted secret monitoring of the accused on IT.

The real accused were traced and the notorious woman Rubina Bibi of Zafar Colony Channu Mor was arrested along with her two sons Muhammad Wasim and Usman alias Shani who were hidden in different places.

On the confession by the accused, the police sent Muhammad Wasim and his mother to district jail on judicial remand and the accused Usman was being investigated further.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Jail CIA Vehari Burewala Women From

Recent Stories

Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Pilgrims return operation begin at Multan Internat ..

Pilgrims return operation begin at Multan International Airport

2 minutes ago
 FCCI hails cut in petroleum products prices

FCCI hails cut in petroleum products prices

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to win by-elections from across Punjab: Abid ..

PML-N to win by-elections from across Punjab: Abid Sher Ali

2 minutes ago
 Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases in Past 24 ..

Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.250 to Rs.140,850 per to ..

Gold price declines by Rs.250 to Rs.140,850 per tola 16 July 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.