Addl IGP South awards cash prize, certificates to police team over arresting minor girls' murderers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Saturday awarded cash prize and commendatory certificates to the police team over arresting accused involved in raping and murdering an innocent girl in Model Town Burewala area.

Additional IGP South while talking to the police officers said that culmination of culprits involved in such heinous crimes was the sacred duty of the police and Model Town police station Burewala team deserves appreciation for the successful completion of this important mission.

He further said that the police officials and employees who raised the prestige of the police department by arresting accused in a professional manner are our pride.

He awarded Rs 2,00,000 cash prize and commendatory certificates to SHO model town Riaz Ahmad, SHO Sheikh Fazil Shahid Ishsq and team.

It's pertinent to mention here that 12-year-old Mafia Shahzadi was abducted a few days ago from Burewala police station Model Town area, whose body was recovered by the police from Sadar police station area while rape also proved in postmartum report.

Additional IG South Punjab taking strict notice of the incident issued instructions to DPO Vehari to investigate the matter from every angle and arrest the accused.

Model Town police registered the case and started the proceedings. A team of special CIA staff was formed under the supervision of DSP Organized Crime who conducted secret monitoring of the accused on IT.

The real accused were traced and the notorious woman Rubina Bibi of Zafar Colony Channu Mor was arrested along with her two sons Muhammad Wasim and Usman alias Shani who were hidden in different places.

On the confession by the accused, the police sent Muhammad Wasim and his mother to district jail on judicial remand and the accused Usman was being investigated further.