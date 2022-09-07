UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South For Early Completion Of Gang Rape Cases Investigation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Addl IGP South for early completion of gang rape cases investigation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq directed officials concerned to complete the investigation process of gang rape cases quickly and arrest the accused involved in the cases.

Additional IGP South ordered DPOs to investigate the rape cases of minor girls themselves and submit a report within a week after completing the investigation process.

The SPs were asked to get the results of pending DNAs as early as possible and complete challans while DPOs to review minor rape cases and complete the investigation process.

He further ordered to complete the investigation of cases on merit by using professional skills and modern technology.

Mr Ehsan said that investigation process in rape cases would be regularly monitored and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

He further said to resolve cases of extortion and kidnapping for ransom quickly and took stern action against the involved gangs by formulating a regular strategy to counter kidnapping for ransom.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq directed the district heads to submit a progress report on cases of kidnapping for ransom and extortion on daily basis.

