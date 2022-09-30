Addl IGP South for steps to control crimes

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq took strict notice of over 100 robbery incidents in Multan district during one month and directed RPO to control crimes in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq took strict notice of over 100 robbery incidents in Multan district during one month and directed RPO to control crimes in the city.

The incidents of robbery and theft were reviewed in South Punjab, under the directions of AIG South Dr. Ehsan Sadiq.

He said the increasing crime rate in Multan was alarming and failure of officials. The AIG issued instructions to RPO regarding crime control and ordered action against SPs, DSPs and SHOs and took steps to bring down the crime rate.

Meanwhile, out of 15 days special campaign against the drug peddlers, dealers and drug addicts in South Punjab one week has been completed.

Additional IGP South directed CPO Multan and DPO Rahim Yar Khan to improve their performance and appreciated DPOs Vehari, Khanewal, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar for their good performance in the anti-narcotics campaign.

He directed RPOs to make the campaign successful and eliminate drug peddlers and dealers by utilizing all the resources and get positive results from the campaign.

The campaign against drug dealers will continue till Oct 7.