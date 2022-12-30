UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South For Strict Security On New Year Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Addl IGP South for strict security on new year night

Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab, Shahzad Sultan on Friday directed officials to ensure strict security arrangements on new year night.

He ordered officials to make the patrolling system more effective and strict legal action against those who indulge in fireworks and one-wheeling.

Additional IGP South Punjab expressed these views while presiding over meeting.

RPO Bahawalpur Munir Ahmad Zia, RPO DG Khan Syed Khurram Ali, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq, DPO Rajanpur Ahmed Mohiuddin and AIG Operation Qazi Ali Raza were also present.

Shahzad Sultan urged the citizens of South Punjab to remain peaceful by keeping good hopes from coming year.

He further said that comprehensive strategy would be devised to ensure peace and order in South Punjab through resource management and positive policies.

Mr Shahzad Sultan directed to launch crackdown against drug peddlers on large scale.

The Additional IGP also reviewed the crime situation in the regions and directed relevant officials to take measures for reduction in robberies and theft crimes.

