Addl IGP South Hails Police Officials, Jawans For Fighting Bravely In Kacha Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector Police General South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Saturday paid a rich tribute to the police officers and Jawans, who fought bravely against the desperate bandits in Kacha area of Rajanpur district.

He lauded Rajanpur Police under the leadership of DPO, Ahmed Mohiudin and added that criminals were trying to jeopardize peace in the area while police are always ready to confront them.

 According to spokesperson South Punjab police, on November 23, Police received information from secret sources that armed dacoits who had taken shelter in Kacha area were planning to attack the police picket, Bahar Machi.

DPO Rajanpur took immediate notice and moved raiding teams under his own command. During the shootout, notorious robber Khuda Bakhsh Lund, with Rs 1.8 million head money was killed by the bullets of his own accomplices whereas five others were injured.

Four police constables also received injuries.

In another incident at Jampur( Rajanpur) yesterday, robbers who snatched a motorcycle from a citizen and fled away, after receiving the information, the police immediately chased the accused. The accused saw the police coming towards them and opened fire on the police. A police constable, Naveed, was injured in the leg and fell down due to the firing of the accused, three unknown persons were also densely injured who were identified as Faraz, Zahid and Farooq. Faraz and Zahid died of their injuries and Farooq was admitted to the hospital with injuries. The three persons were also wanted by the police in several cases.

Additional IGP South Dr. Ehsan Sadiq appreciated the good work of Rajanpur Police.

