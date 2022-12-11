Addl IGP South hails Rahim Yar Khan police over bravery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Sunday paid tribute to Rahim Yar Khan police for successful operations against robbers in Kacha area during current month of December.

He said that the police officials and jawans were always ready to fight bravely against robbers and to maintain law and order situation.

He said that Punjab government had banned the cultivation of sugarcane crop in the adjacent areas of Kacha which will help to eliminate robbers.

According to details, Rahim Yar Khan police faced robbers six times in recent month of December, in which police officials and Jawans fought bravely in which three robbers were killed and as many arrested in injured condition. The dacoits were involved in heinous crimes and in martyrdom of police constable.

Additional IGP South said that DPO Rahim Yar Khan and his team deserve appreciation over successful operations.