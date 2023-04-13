UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South Reviews Ongoing Operation Area In Katcha Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Addl IGP South reviews ongoing operation area in Katcha Rajanpur

The grand police operation which had started to clean Katcha area from criminal elements has been entered into the fifth day and the advancement of the police in the area continued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The grand police operation which had started to clean Katcha area from criminal elements has been entered into the fifth day and the advancement of the police in the area continued.

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hassan along with RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan visited the ongoing operation area in Katcha Rajanpur and reviewed the ongoing operation, performance and overall situation of the police, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

District Police Officer Rajanpur Mahr Nasir Syal briefed them about the operation.

The writ of law was established by clearing thousands of acres of land from criminal elements.

The police destroyed the hideouts of the criminals and set them on fire so that they could never settle again.

Additional IGP South and RPO commended the force for the high morale of police jawans and for clearing the lots of the area of Katcha in five days and awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes among the personnel over excellent Performance in the Katcha operation.

RPO Sajjad Hasan Khan said that the police operation will continue until the entire area of Katcha is cleared of criminal elements.

The raids were continued with the help of technical means and according to the heat map created with the assistance of all security agencies to make the operation successful.

Modern weapons and armoured vehicles were being used in the operation and the police is supported by all law enforcement agencies including CTD and special branch.

Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan said that all routes of Katcha criminals have been blocked by timely intelligence sharing and information exchange with Sindh Police in the operation.

The writ of the state has started to become stronger in the areas considered no-go areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Police Exchange Punjab Vehicles Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Rajanpur Hasan Khan Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cub ..

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua at End of April - ..

1 minute ago
 IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review ..

IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review of Economic Reform Program - ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Am ..

UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Amid Reported Leaks - Spokespers ..

2 minutes ago
 PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side ..

PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side - Prigozhin

2 minutes ago
 Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - L ..

Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - Lawmaker

8 minutes ago
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Rea ..

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Re ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.