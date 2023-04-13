Addl IGP South reviews ongoing operation area in Katcha Rajanpur

The grand police operation which had started to clean Katcha area from criminal elements has been entered into the fifth day and the advancement of the police in the area continued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The grand police operation which had started to clean Katcha area from criminal elements has been entered into the fifth day and the advancement of the police in the area continued.

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hassan along with RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan visited the ongoing operation area in Katcha Rajanpur and reviewed the ongoing operation, performance and overall situation of the police, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

District Police Officer Rajanpur Mahr Nasir Syal briefed them about the operation.

The writ of law was established by clearing thousands of acres of land from criminal elements.

The police destroyed the hideouts of the criminals and set them on fire so that they could never settle again.

Additional IGP South and RPO commended the force for the high morale of police jawans and for clearing the lots of the area of Katcha in five days and awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes among the personnel over excellent Performance in the Katcha operation.

RPO Sajjad Hasan Khan said that the police operation will continue until the entire area of Katcha is cleared of criminal elements.

The raids were continued with the help of technical means and according to the heat map created with the assistance of all security agencies to make the operation successful.

Modern weapons and armoured vehicles were being used in the operation and the police is supported by all law enforcement agencies including CTD and special branch.

Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan said that all routes of Katcha criminals have been blocked by timely intelligence sharing and information exchange with Sindh Police in the operation.

The writ of the state has started to become stronger in the areas considered no-go areas.