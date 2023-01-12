UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

Additional IGP South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan presided over the meeting of the police officers of the three provinces, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan adjacent to Katcha here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional IGP South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan presided over the meeting of the police officers of the three provinces, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan adjacent to Katcha here on Thursday.

RPOs (Bahawalpur Munir Ahmad Zia Rao, Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram Ali Javed, Ahmed Jaskani from Sukkur, Mazhar Nawaz sheikh from Larkana), DPOs (Akhtar Farooq, Ahmed Mohiuddin, Flight Lt. (R) Ata ur Rehman, Zubair Nazir Shaikh, and Faizan Ali), AIG Operations South Punjab Qazi Ali Raza, SP Investigation Akhlaq Ullah and ASP Sadiqabad Shahzeb Chachhar attended the meeting, said a press release.

The officials gave a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing operations against the criminals in the Katcha areas of their respective districts. Additional IGP Shahzad Sultan while addressing said that the Federal and provincial governments were trying to provide a peaceful environment to the people of Katcha as the life of the people is vital.

While maintaining the security of locals, Katcha will be completely cleansed from criminal elements and the police would continue the operations until the end of the criminal elements.

