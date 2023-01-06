UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP South Reviews Police Lines' Security

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan along with CPO Shakir Hussain Dawar reviewed the security arrangements of Police Lines Multan here on Friday

SP Gulgasht division Capt (R) Qazi Ali and In-charge Security Rao Sanobar Ali accompanied him.

CPO briefed the Additional IGP South Punjab regarding the security of police lines and said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security of Police Lines.

Heavy police forces have been deployed for the security of police lines.

Everyone was allowed to enter the police lines after strict checking. Teams of Elite Force, Dolphin and Muhafiz squad were patrolling the area. Every officer and jawan present in the police lines and offices is alert and ready to deal with any untoward incident with heavy weapons.

Intelligence-based search operations were being conducted.

Additional IGP South has issued directions to the officers and jawans on duty to be alert on this occasion and perform their duties and keep an eye on suspicious persons.

The security arrangements of sensitive and public places have been tightened by Multan Police and additional personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations.

Checking at the entry and exit points of the city has been tightened. Every suspicious vehicle and person was allowed to enter the city after strict checking.

Search, sweep and combing operations have been accelerated.

