Addl IGP South reviews security arrangements for by-elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq at DPO Office Lodhran regarding law and order in which security arrangements for by-elections were reviewed.

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, DPO Lodhran and District Returning Officer Election Commission attended the meeting.

DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar gave briefing about security arrangements on by elections.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional IGP South directed officials to take action against law breaker elements without any discrimination and ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

He further ordered to monitor the movement of polling material through CCTV cameras and follow code of conduct of Election Commission.

He directed the DPO Lodhran to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of by-elections and take stern action against miscreants and armed persons.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up at South Punjab Police Office under the supervision of AIG Operations for holding peaceful by-elections in South Punjab under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq.

The 20 police officials and employees including two DSPs would perform duty in control room and important information from all the Constituencies of South Punjab will be conveyed to the senior officers through the control room.

A complete security plan has also been prepared for eight constituencies of South Punjab as 11867 police officers and employees besides Rangers and Pak Army officers also be deployed.

Likewise, ladies staff duties have also been assigned for ladies polling stations and reserve teams will also be always ready and vigilant to deal any untoward situation.

A comprehensive strategy has been devised to make the by-election process successful in transparent manner and Additional IG South Punjab has visited various districts in this regard.

Additional IG South Punjab said that the job of the police was to provide security to the people as well as maintain law and order.

He ordered to deploy elite force jawans on escort duty and asked police officers and employees to perform their duties in an efficient manner.

He said that every possible initiatives have been taken for peaceful conduct of elections in South Punjab.

He said that additional police contingent have been deployed at some sensitive polling stations.

Expressing his views, the Additional IG South said"Free, fair, transparent, peaceful environment and rule of law has been ensured at all costs and strict legal action will be taken against the elements causing chaos, disorder."Aerial firing and exhibition of weapons was strictly prohibited under section 144, said a press release issued here.