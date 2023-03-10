Addl IGP South tooks notice of fleeing suspect, orders early arrest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Maqsood-ul- Hasan Friday took notice of fleeing of dacoit from police custody in Jehania and ordered early arrest.

According to details, the local people caught two dacoits red handed and handed them over to police.

The people used to torture a suspect, namely Asif.

The suspect Asif managed to escape from district headquarters hospital during treatment.

Additional IGP South Punjab ordered the arrest of the accused as early as possible and an inquiry against the employees concerned, the Spokesperson for South Punjab police said.