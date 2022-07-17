Addl IGP South visits polling stations to review security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Sunday paid visit to various polling stations along with RPO Multan to review security arrangements.

Additional IGP visited Millat College Metropolitan Corporation and Mumtazabad polling stations while AIG Discipline South Punjab was also accompanied by him. CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad gave briefing on security matters.

He also inspected security arrangements at the polling stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Sadiq said that all steps were being taken to provide peaceful environment to the public and miscreants will be dealt strictly.

Police is following the legal aspects while remaining impartial during by-elections.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and added that all officers were present in the field to make the election process peaceful.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up at South Punjab Police Office to monitor the security arrangements during by-elections.

Regular monitoring is being done from all the Constituencies of South Punjab.

All possible measures have been taken to make the election process peaceful as foolproof security arrangements made at all by-election constituencies of South Punjab.

District police officers are present in the field themselves to make the election process peaceful, said spokesperson for South Punjab police.