Addl IGP S.Punjab Calls On VC Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal called on Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus on Friday.

He praised the quality of teaching and research at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Prof Dr Athar Mahboob apprised the visiting guest that the university has been recently emerged prominent in the world rankings and was included in the Times Higher education ranking among 1100 top universities globally.

The Additional IG appreciated the educational services of this historic university of South Punjab and said that the university was playing a significant role in the educational, social, and economic development of the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

