Addl. IGP Takes Notice Of Firing Within Court Premises
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday took notice of an incident of firing within City Court premises and sought a detailed report from the DIGP South.
According to a spokesman for Karachi Police, Javed Alam Odho has asked the DIGP - South for a detailed inquiry report into the incident.
He ordered to take departmental action against those responsible for negligence.
Earlier, a woman namely Saima was shot injured by her husband identified as Sikandar over a family dispute within the premises of City Court. Accused Sikandar had been arrested.