UrduPoint.com

Addl. IGP Takes Notice Of Firing Within Court Premises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Addl. IGP takes notice of firing within court premises

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday took notice of an incident of firing within City Court premises and sought a detailed report from the DIGP South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday took notice of an incident of firing within City Court premises and sought a detailed report from the DIGP South.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police, Javed Alam Odho has asked the DIGP - South for a detailed inquiry report into the incident.

He ordered to take departmental action against those responsible for negligence.

Earlier, a woman namely Saima was shot injured by her husband identified as Sikandar over a family dispute within the premises of City Court. Accused Sikandar had been arrested.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Police Women Family From Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

45 seconds ago
 Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get ..

Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get approval

47 seconds ago
 IHC directs security arrangements for Imran Khan' ..

IHC directs security arrangements for Imran Khan's appearance on Tuesday

49 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attra ..

Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attract investors

51 seconds ago
 US, Japan, S. Korea Hold Phone Talks on North's Sa ..

US, Japan, S. Korea Hold Phone Talks on North's Satellite Launch Plan

52 seconds ago
 Spain PM calls snap election after local poll drub ..

Spain PM calls snap election after local poll drubbing

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.