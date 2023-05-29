Addl. IGP takes notice of firing within court premises

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday took notice of an incident of firing within City Court premises and sought a detailed report from the DIGP South.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police, Javed Alam Odho has asked the DIGP - South for a detailed inquiry report into the incident.

He ordered to take departmental action against those responsible for negligence.

Earlier, a woman namely Saima was shot injured by her husband identified as Sikandar over a family dispute within the premises of City Court. Accused Sikandar had been arrested.