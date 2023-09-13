Addl. IGP takes notice of target killing of Madrassa administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Wednesday taking notice of the targeted killing of Madrassa administrator in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, sought a detailed report into the incident from Deputy IGP - East.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had collected the evidence from the crime scene while the agencies hinted at the involvement of a foreign intelligence agency in the incident.

City Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said the targeted killing of the Madrassa administrator was an incident of terrorism, the aim of which was to disrupt the law and order on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal.