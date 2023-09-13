Open Menu

Addl. IGP Takes Notice Of Target Killing Of Madrassa Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Addl. IGP takes notice of target killing of Madrassa administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Wednesday taking notice of the targeted killing of Madrassa administrator in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, sought a detailed report into the incident from Deputy IGP - East.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had collected the evidence from the crime scene while the agencies hinted at the involvement of a foreign intelligence agency in the incident.

City Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said the targeted killing of the Madrassa administrator was an incident of terrorism, the aim of which was to disrupt the law and order on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Law And Order From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

4 hours ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

15 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan