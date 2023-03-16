Addl. IGP visits BQATI

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday visited Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry (BQATI). The IG was briefed in detail on Port Qasim by the Association's officials, said a news release.

The industrialists apprised the police chief of the problems being faced by them. They demanded for the increase of number of traffic police personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The BQATI officials requested the IG for establishment of a separate police station for Port Qasim.

Additional IGP Karachi directed the SSP concerned to work with the DIGP to determine the jurisdictions of police stations and resolve the security issues.

The DIGP Traffic will consult with the BQATI to address traffic issues.

The police chief told the business community to work on the command and control CCTV network in which police would fully cooperate with them.

On this occasion, shields were presented to Karachi Police Chief, DIGP and SSP.

BQATI President Rashid Jan Muhammad, Senior Vice President Usman Ahmed, Secretary Abdul Rahman and other members were present on the occasion.