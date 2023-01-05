Addl IGP visits city to review security arrangements to prevent mishaps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan along with City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar on Thursday visited different areas of the city to review security arrangements by keeping in view the recent terrorism wave in the country.

He was also accompanied by District Police Officer Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SP Gulgasht Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali, Incharge Security Rao Sanobar Ali and other officers concerned, police sources said.

The CPO Shakir Hussain Dawar gave a detailed briefing to the additional IGP South Punjab regarding the security arrangements made by the police in the city and especially at sensitive places to prevent any untoward incident.

The Additional IGP directed police officials to remain alert while performing duties and asked them to keep vigil on suspicious activities and persons.

He has also the police officials to ensure comprehensive checking of all vehicles and people before entering the city.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security in the city and increased the number of security officials at sensitive places and entry and exit points of the city.

They had also started search and combing operations while security at worship places, hospitals, parks and other places has also been enhanced on the directives of the Additional IGP.