Addl IGP Visits Cricket Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Published February 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Maqsood-ul- Hassan on Saturday said that South Punjab police was committed to providing a peaceful environment and security to the fans and players at recreational events

He expressed these views while paying a visit to the cricket stadium and reviewed security arrangements. 'They welcomed the international and national players on the soil of Saints', he added.

SP Gulgasht Qazi Ali Raza and other officers were accompanied by him.

The officials briefed the Additional IGP about the security measures and transportation routes.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and directed the Jawans to perform duties vigilantly.

He said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a mega event and added that its successful organization was the mission of the police.

He further said that the mega events become the cause of prosperity of the country and the region. The opening ceremony of PSL would be held on February 13 at Multan stadium.

He further said that the successful holding of Cholistan Jeep rally was also a guarantor of the prosperity of the area.

