Addl. IGP visits crime scene unit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho Thursday visited the Crime Scene Unit headquarters Saudabad.

On the occasion, the additional IGP was briefed about the unit by ADIGP - Crime Imran Shaukat.

During his briefing ADIGP informed that 25 offices of the Crime Scene Unit were working round the clock in different districts and each unit had 12 to 14 trained police personnel on duty.

The main objective of the crime scene unit was to secure the evidence from the scene and enable the investigating officers to access the accused and convict them in the court on the basis of solid evidence, he said.

On the occasion, Karachi Police chief provided each district with one vehicle equipped with modern technology related to the crime scene.

SSP Malir, SP Headquarters, DSP Crime Scene Unit and other officers were present on the occasion.