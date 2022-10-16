Addl IGP visits polling stations to inspect security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq visited polling station number 51-Rangeelpur to inspect security arrangements and other situation during the polling.

He was accompanied by AIG Operation South Punjab Imran Shaukat, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional IGP said the police force was alert to maintain law and other situation and added that no untoward incident has been reported so far as the police ensuring tight monitoring of security arrangements.

He said no one would be allowed to violate election code of conduct, adding polling camps have been set up at 100 meter away from polling station and urban areas and 400 in rural areas.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said extras officials have been deployed at sensitive polling stations to avoid any untoward incident while ban has been imposed on mobile phone during the by-election.

He warned strict action would be taken against violators of election code of conduct.