UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP Visits Polling Stations To Inspect Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Addl IGP visits polling stations to inspect security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq visited polling station number 51-Rangeelpur to inspect security arrangements and other situation during the polling.

He was accompanied by AIG Operation South Punjab Imran Shaukat, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional IGP said the police force was alert to maintain law and other situation and added that no untoward incident has been reported so far as the police ensuring tight monitoring of security arrangements.

He said no one would be allowed to violate election code of conduct, adding polling camps have been set up at 100 meter away from polling station and urban areas and 400 in rural areas.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said extras officials have been deployed at sensitive polling stations to avoid any untoward incident while ban has been imposed on mobile phone during the by-election.

He warned strict action would be taken against violators of election code of conduct.

Related Topics

Election Police Punjab Mobile Alert From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.