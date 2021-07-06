UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addl IGP Visits Rangpur Police Station

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Addl IGP visits Rangpur Police station

MUZAFARGRH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Awan visited Rangpur police station here in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday. He directed all district police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against dacoit gangs and proclaimed offenders (POs) in their respective areas.

Presiding over a meeting during his visit here, Additional IGP South Punjab said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that criminals, kidnapping, rape and other women torture cases would be treated with iron hands and exemplary punishments would be given to them. He directed district police officers to launch a crackdown against inter-province criminal gangs through coordination.

During his visit, he planted sapling of date trees and named it as Mulazim Hussain Shaheed garden. RPO, Dera Ghazi khan Muhammad Faisal Rana was also present on that occasion.

He directed officers to conduct surprise visits of the police stations in order to bring improvement in police performance.

He also asked offices for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive places and markets in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged officers to organize open courts at Masjid and other public places .He also directed for launching zero tolerance policy against kite selling, aerial firing and amplifier act violators.

Giving briefing on the occasion District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that special task has been given to field force for decreasing crime ratio.

Related Topics

Firing Police Kidnapping Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Visit Rangpur Muzaffargarh Ghazi Criminals Women Market Mosque All Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

38 minutes ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

38 minutes ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

38 minutes ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

1 hour ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

1 hour ago

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.