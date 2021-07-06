Addl IGP visits Rangpur Police station

MUZAFARGRH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Awan visited Rangpur police station here in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday. He directed all district police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against dacoit gangs and proclaimed offenders (POs) in their respective areas.

Presiding over a meeting during his visit here, Additional IGP South Punjab said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that criminals, kidnapping, rape and other women torture cases would be treated with iron hands and exemplary punishments would be given to them. He directed district police officers to launch a crackdown against inter-province criminal gangs through coordination.

During his visit, he planted sapling of date trees and named it as Mulazim Hussain Shaheed garden. RPO, Dera Ghazi khan Muhammad Faisal Rana was also present on that occasion.

He directed officers to conduct surprise visits of the police stations in order to bring improvement in police performance.

He also asked offices for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive places and markets in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged officers to organize open courts at Masjid and other public places .He also directed for launching zero tolerance policy against kite selling, aerial firing and amplifier act violators.

Giving briefing on the occasion District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that special task has been given to field force for decreasing crime ratio.