Addl. IGP Visits Under Treatment Cop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of under-treatment policeman Atif Shah who was injured in a police encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of under-treatment policeman Atif Shah who was injured in a police encounter.

Karachi Police Chief presented a bouquet of flowers to the injured cop and prayed for his speedy recovery, according to a spokesman for Karachi Police.

Javed Alam Odho sought the details of the treatment from the doctors and assured the family of the injured personnel of full cooperation from the department.

Police Constable Atif Shah was injured in the firing by the accused during a police encounter at University Road on Tuesday and was immediately shifted to Aga Khan Hospital for medical assistance.

