Addl Sec Agri For More Care Of Cotton Crop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Tariq Karim Khokhar stressed upon the need of more care of cotton crop during the ongoing crucial phase of the crop in order to get good production.

During his visit to Layyah on Thursday, the Additional Secretary said that the farmers and the Agriculture Department must pay more attention and care to the cotton crop as the crop has entered in the crucial phase.

He urged the farmers to visit their crop on daily basis and ensure pest scouting after every two days. He said that farmer could get more production by paying special attention and care to the crop during the ongoing phase.

He directed the officers of Agriculture Department to visit the fields and aware the farmers about the preventive measures to protect cotton crop from the loss. He also asked them to keep informing farmers about the weather updates and also about the required arrangements.

