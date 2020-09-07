UrduPoint.com
Addl Sec HED Warns Of FIR Against College Principal In Case Of Dengue Larvae

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Addl Sec HED warns of FIR against college principal in case of dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary Higher education Deptt (HED), Tariq Hameed Bhatti, announced to get an FIR lodged against principal of college from whose institute dengue larvae was traced.

During a surprise visit to different public colleges to check dengue and corovisrus Standard Operating Produces (SoPs) for safety before reopening of the institution, he directed principals to improve the steps taken in this regard.

Addl Secretart paid visit to Govt Emerson College, Govt College of Science, Dr Waliyat Hussain Islamia College, Govt Fatima Jinnah College for Women and Govt College for Women Chungi no 14.

Mr Bhatti stressed the principals of all colleges to further improve the initiative taken to refrain from dengue and COVID-19.

He ordered state officers and focal person of the colleges to ensure their attendance.

Director Colleges Multan Division, Prof Qazi Khakid accompanied him.

