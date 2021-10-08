Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

Additional Secretary Housing, Asif Rauf, directed officials concerned to accelerate pace of work on ongoing uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Housing, Asif Rauf, directed officials concerned to accelerate pace of work on ongoing uplift projects.

He remarked these views while addressing to XENs DG Khan division here on Friday. He ordered to release the work order of the tenders immediately and to complete all ongoing uplift projects in time.

Mr Asif said that there would be no compromise on transparency in work and informed that uplift projects related to PHA, WASA and other departments were underway across South Punjab.

Additional secretary further stated that work on sewerage and clean water schemes was in progress and schemes would be executed to provide clean drinking water facility into far flung areas of the region.

He said that strategy had been devised to resolve sewerage issues in the area.