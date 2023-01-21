Addl Sec Housing orders operation for commercial fee recovery, encroachment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Housing, Rana Akhlaq Ahmad, directed officials to speed up operation for recovery of commercial fee and encroachment.

Rana Akhlaq Ahmad expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Friday under the directions of Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhary.

Director PHATA Ahmad Malik, Deputy Director Muhammad Ashfaq and Superintendent Abdul Kareem were also present.

He said that commercial buildings in residential areas would not be tolerated and ordered effective operation against all of them.

He said that Secretary Housing was very angry about the occupation of the official residence of the Deputy Director PHATA and has issued orders for immediate action.

Rana Akhlaq said that illegal occupants would not be tolerated at any cost.

He also issued orders for immediate retrieval of government sites and took them into government custody and asked Director PHATA to submit reports on a daily basis in this regard.