UrduPoint.com

Addl. Secretary Health Inspects Facilities In DHQ Khar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Addl. Secretary Health inspects facilities in DHQ Khar

Additional Secretary Health, Fazal Akbar Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary Health, Fazal Akbar Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar and inspected its various sections.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Wazir Khan Safi briefed the Secretary about working of various units of the Hospital and services being provided to patients in the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Akbar said that steps would be taken to transform the Hospital into a modern facility by enhancing service delivery and installation of new equipment.

He said that a new laboratory would be established in the Hospital and measures would be taken to improve its security.

He said that the standard of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers situated in merged areas would be further improved while monitoring staff would be deputed in Bajaur to ensure attendance of staff and availability of medicines. He added that Ghalju Hospital would be opened very soon under public-private partnership.

Related Topics

Safi

Recent Stories

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who c ..

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who called on PM Khan

10 minutes ago
 Ban to be lifted once Football House handed back t ..

Ban to be lifted once Football House handed back to NC

1 minute ago
 Islamabad couple harassment case nears its end

Islamabad couple harassment case nears its end

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on bail peti ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on bail petition of accused

1 minute ago
 PSG face rebuild after latest European capitulatio ..

PSG face rebuild after latest European capitulation

1 minute ago
 Omer distributes honorarium cheques amongst 313 Im ..

Omer distributes honorarium cheques amongst 313 Imams

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>