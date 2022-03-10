Addl. Secretary Health inspects facilities in DHQ Khar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Secretary Health, Fazal Akbar Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary Health, Fazal Akbar Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar and inspected its various sections.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Wazir Khan Safi briefed the Secretary about working of various units of the Hospital and services being provided to patients in the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Akbar said that steps would be taken to transform the Hospital into a modern facility by enhancing service delivery and installation of new equipment.

He said that a new laboratory would be established in the Hospital and measures would be taken to improve its security.

He said that the standard of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers situated in merged areas would be further improved while monitoring staff would be deputed in Bajaur to ensure attendance of staff and availability of medicines. He added that Ghalju Hospital would be opened very soon under public-private partnership.