Addl Secretary Health visits LU hospital, expresses satisfaction over treatment facilities

The Additional Secretary provincial Health department Dr Sayed Noor Muhammad Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided to the patients at Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional Secretary provincial Health department Dr Sayed Noor Muhammad Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided to the patients at Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

While visiting different sections and wards of the hospital, Dr Shah asked the hospital management to ensure provision of all facilities to the patients at LU hospital.

The additional secretary Health along with Deputy Secretary Services, General Administration and Coordination Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Chief Technical Health officer Dr Sikandar Ali Memon, Section Officer Qurban Ali Soomro, MS Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi and Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi visited ICU, Dialysis Centre, Lithotripsy, Urology, Nephrology, Paediatric ward and Paediatric ICU, Cardiology, Radiology, Pathology laboratory, CCTV control room and other sections of the hospital and talked to the patients and their attendants admitted in the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi informed the senior officials of the health department that patients suffering from various ailments were brought from 15 districts including Hyderabad in Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro for treatment and full medical facilities are being provided them.

The hospital is providing free medicines, pathology tests and food to the patients undergoing medical examination, MS said.

He said that as a result of the hard work of the Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi in the hospital, modern machinery and equipment had been installed in different wards of the hospital through which the patients are treated.

He said that the number of patients undergoing surgery for various diseases and dialysis in the hospital has also increased manifold.

Despite limited resources, we are providing all possible medical assistance to patients under government policy, Dr Kolachi added.