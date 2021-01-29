UrduPoint.com
Addl Secretary Health Visits NMU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:18 PM

Addl Secretary Health visits NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Health South Punjab, Shahid Latif, paid a visit to Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Friday.

He met NMU VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood and asked about ongoing projects and educational activities.

He appreciated role played by NMU administration in Coronavirus pandemic.

The secretary ensured his support for the varsity.

NMC VC, Dr Iftikhar Khan, Dean Basic Sciences, Dr Khalid Usman, Dr Rashad Qamar Rao, Dr Naveed Anjumn and others, says a release issued here.

More Stories From Pakistan

