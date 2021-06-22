Addl secretary interior visits PSCA headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Interior Iftikhar Shallwani Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here to assess the security situation through Authority's surveillance system.

Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan briefed him on different aspects and performance of the authority.

He was also briefed on the structure and modalities of the integrated command control and communication centre (PPIC3), PUCAR 15 and Emergency 15 Helpline, police dispatch, operations & monitoring centre, and media monitoring centre.

The additional secretary said that as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, all emergency service numbers were being merged to one national emergency helpline 911 across the country for which the Safe Cities Authority was playing a key role.

The Authority would be fully supported by the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, and PTA, he added.

Later, a souvenir shield was presented to the additional secretary interior by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.