Addl Secretary Prisons Visits Central Jail Sahiwal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Prisons Shafqatullah Mushtaq visited the Central Jail Sahiwal on Monday and listened to the problems being faced by the prisoners.

He visited different sections of the jail including women barracks, school, dispensary and inspected the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

After checking the library and Quran classes in the educational complex, the problems of the prisoners were also listened to by the visiting official.

Later, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Mahendra Singh Pal also visited the Central Jail and inspected the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), and appreciated the precautionary measures taken by the prison administration regarding coronavirus.

