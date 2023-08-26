Addl. Secretary social welfare visits Panagah, CPU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Farooq here Saturday visited Panagah Pajagi Road and Child Protection Unit (CPU).

He visited both the facilities and inquired about their working and steps being taken for welfare of needy and homeless.

He also visited land selected for new building of Women Crisis Center.

During visit, he was briefed about facilities being provided in Panagah and the pace of work on ongoing projects. He also visited various sections of Child Protection Unit.