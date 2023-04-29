Addl Sessions Court award punishment to two culprits for making pornographic videos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional Sessions Court awarded nine-year and four-year imprisonment to two culprits involved in making child pornographic videos.

According to the Prosecution, two outlaws identified as Muhammad Owais and Muhammad Shehbaz, residents of Burewala were involved in making child pornographic videos of victim (A).

They also shared the video and did objectionable acts.

Additional Sessions Judge Mehboob Bukhari awarded nine-year imprisonment to Muhammad Owais and four-year imprisonment to Muhammad Shehbaz respectively.

The accused were trialed under sections 377, 22,20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).