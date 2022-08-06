UrduPoint.com

Addl Sessions Court Awards Death Penalty To Accused On Four Counts, Fines Rs 800,000

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Court awarded death penalty to an accused on four counts and also imposed fine Rs 800,000 for murdering wife and three kids including one son and two daughters.

According to prosecution, on first September 2021 the accused namely Umar Zaman Tawari, killed wife Shehnaz Bibi, two daughters Saira, Shanza and son Zain, following a minor domestic dispute.

Sadar Police had arrested the killer. Additional Sessions Judge Khalid Saeed Watto, on Saturday, awarded death sentence to the accused on four counts and also imposed fine Rs 800,000.

