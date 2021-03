Additional Station House Officer (SHO),Jamrud police was seriously injured when unidentified armed assailant fired at him in Mulano village of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Station House Officer (SHO),Jamrud police was seriously injured when unidentified armed assailant fired at him in Mulano village of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Friday.

District Emergency Officer, Ashfaq Hussain said Additional SHO, Jamrud, Saifullah sustained serious bullet injuries in a firing incident.

The officials of Rescue 1122 immediately reached to the spot and shifted the injured SHO to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Police after cordoning off the area have started a search operation to nab the assailant.