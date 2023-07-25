Open Menu

Addl SHO Martyred In Suicide Attack In Khyber

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

The latest reports say that several other people have also been injured in the blast that took place in the limits of Ali mosque of a police station in Jamrood.

Khyber: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and several others got injured in a suicide attack in Ali Police Station in Khyber district, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the suicide blast took place in the limits of the police station.

“We are determining the nature of the blast,” said the District Police Officer.

The rescue workers reached the spot soon as they received the information and started operation to shift the injured to the nearby hospital. The sources said that a man wearing suicide jacket ran towards the mosque and denoted the bomb on the premises of the mosque.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Injured Suicide Attack Police Police Station Suicide Man Afridi Mosque

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

2 seconds ago
 Indian woman who crossed borders for love embraces ..

Indian woman who crossed borders for love embraces Islam, marries Nasrullah

10 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

45 seconds ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

46 seconds ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

19 minutes ago
Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

44 minutes ago
 Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio ..

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio to AED 1 Billion with new red ..

58 minutes ago
 GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

2 hours ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan