Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

The latest reports say that several other people have also been injured in the blast that took place in the limits of Ali mosque of a police station in Jamrood.

Khyber: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and several others got injured in a suicide attack in Ali Police Station in Khyber district, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the suicide blast took place in the limits of the police station.

“We are determining the nature of the blast,” said the District Police Officer.

The rescue workers reached the spot soon as they received the information and started operation to shift the injured to the nearby hospital. The sources said that a man wearing suicide jacket ran towards the mosque and denoted the bomb on the premises of the mosque.

