Addl VC Sargodha University appointed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Shahid Munir has assumed the additional charge as the vice chancellor of the Sargodha University.

The Punjab Higher education Department (HED) on Thursday issued the notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Dr Munir had been appointed as the additional VC for a time period of three months or till the appointment of a regular VC, whichever is earlier.

Dr Munir was serving as the VC of the University of Jhang, and had servedas Professor of Engineering at Punjab University, Lahore.

Dr Munir holds a PhD in Engineering from the University of Leeds, UK.