LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Monday directed the Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department to address reservations of people in rural union councils of Rawalpindi regarding the property tax, levied in the area.

He was presiding over a meeting of a special committee, set up by the chief minister in this regard at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Apart from local MPAs, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Secretary and DG Excise, Additional Secretary Finance and Additional Secretary Local Governments also attended the meeting.

Giving a briefing, the Excise Department officials said that the Punjab government did not intend to impose property tax on the rural population and the tax was meant only for those union councils which had acquired the urban status.

The law minister, while setting up a committee headed by the DG Excise, ordered for visiting the area and clearly differentiating between the urban and rural union councils.

Raja Basharat said that the recommendations of the committee would be sent to the chief minister for formal approval from the cabinet and the concerns of the rural population of Rawalpindi would be addressed.

Local MPAs thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Law Minister and promised all possible cooperation with the excise committee to resolve the issue smoothly.