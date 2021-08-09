Addressing basic problems of public our prime priority: DC Awaran

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said we were the servants of the people and resolving the basic problems of public was our first responsibility

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said we were the servants of the people and resolving the basic problems of public was our first responsibility.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting,he said officers of all departments at district and Tehsil level would play their responsibilities efficiently so that the government writ could be established and relief to be provided to the people at their doorsteps.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran said all the officers should further improve the performance of their departments and improve the attendance of themselves and their staff to take practical steps to solve the problems of the people immediately for ensuring solving problems of people at their doorsteps.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard saying we all would work together to prevent deadly diseases for creating better healthy society in the area.

He further said that all measures were being taken to solve the basic problems of the citizens.

Journalists should point out regional problems as the media was the fourth pillar of the country, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all the departments to expedite the resolution of public issues on priority basis and submit compliance reports.