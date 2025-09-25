Addressing Circular Debt In Power Sector Major Achievement: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 12:34 PM
PM Shehbaz says circular debt had been consuming all available resources and kept rising unchecked
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that addressing the mounting circular debt in the power sector is a significant achievement, as it had been draining the country’s resources.
Speaking virtually at the inauguration ceremony of the Circular Debt Reduction Plan in New York, the Prime Minister stated that circular debt had been consuming all available resources and kept rising unchecked. He credited the Energy Minister-led task force for its dedicated efforts and successful negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs), adding that the plan was the result of collective efforts.
Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that line losses in the power sector remain a major challenge, noting that this issue will be the next focus. He also shared that he had a productive meeting with the IMF Managing Director, who praised Pakistan’s economic progress.
Energy Minister Awais Leghari, while addressing the event, said that circular debt had placed a heavy burden on the economy and negatively impacted the energy sector. He highlighted that a consensus-based action plan was developed, and the debt reduction scheme is part of broader power sector reforms. According to him, the scheme aims to eliminate circular debt within the next six years.
Finance Minister also spoke on the occasion, noting that structural issues in the power sector are being addressed. He said efforts to resolve the circular debt problem had been ongoing for a year, and the new scheme marks a milestone with long-term positive impacts on the energy sector.
Recent Stories
Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
Addressing circular debt in power sector major achievement: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
480 CCTV cameras to be installed in DI Khan under Safe City Project7 minutes ago
-
Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case8 minutes ago
-
Govt unveils National Resilience Plan to tackle 2026 monsoon threats17 minutes ago
-
“Indonesian Week” launched at Imtiaz Stores17 minutes ago
-
Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP20 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of rising stray dog attacks in Islamabad27 minutes ago
-
Artist Ehtisham Jadoon: Sculpting scrap into soul27 minutes ago
-
IJT announces protest sit-in on Oct 10 outside CM house27 minutes ago
-
Flood relief efforts to target multiple affected categories, confirms Advisor to PM27 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers held37 minutes ago
-
DFO inspects condition of animals at Darmalik Game Reserve47 minutes ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs 300m property tax in first quarter47 minutes ago