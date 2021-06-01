Addressing masses' problems top priority of Govt.: Livestock Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Muhib Ullah Khan on Tuesday said top priority of the government was to address problems of masses beside providing them the best possible amenities of life utilizing available resources.

He shared these remarks while chairing a meeting held here at his office here to review the redressal ratio of masses complains.

Chairman DDAC Lower Dir, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali and people from different parts of the province apprised the Minister about issues regarding agriculture, livestock, fisheries and other sectors.

He said the PTI government has endeavoring to address the issues related provision of basic facilities of health, education, water, electricity and Sui gas to people at their doorstep.

The Minister at the occasion directed the officers of Livestock Department to take immediate action for addressing people issues in certain areas.